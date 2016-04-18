She's a style icon in her own right to many, but that doesn't mean Kylie Jenner isn't inspired herself from time to time. The teen was among the celebrities who attended Coachella at the weekend, and rocked an eye-catching two-piece.



Quite literally. The bra and boxers combo featured huge sequined eye designs, which she wore with a pair of unbuttoned denim shorts. Kylie, 18, showed off her look on Instagram, also revealing her cool pink braids.

Kylie Jenner and Brit Day - who wore it best?

But youngest Kardashian/Jenner sister wasn't the first person to wear the look. New Zealand-based fashion designer Brit Day debuted the Discount Universe outfit on Instagram two weeks ago, when she wore it to the Rabbit Eats Lettuce festival… and she also complimented it with baby pink plaits.



Unsurprisingly, Brit was quick to point out to the world that she created the look. Sharing a split of both of them in the two-piece, she wrote: "When the babe @kyliejenner steals your look!!"

Kylie still looked amazing - and her rainbow braids are the perfect festival hair trend!

Although Brit was excited by the imitation, some of Kylie's fans took her comment as a dig at their idol. Clearing up any confusion, Brit told ZM Online: "Yeah, well I was totally flattered. There was no negativity intended in my post. I'm stoked that my girl crush supposedly has a crush on me!"

Kylie and sister Kendall, 20, were undoubtedly two of the best dressed stars at the festival, showing off a collection of chic and stylish looks. While Kylie made a statement on the first day in Discount Universe, Kendall covered up in a crocheted lace midi dress, which she accessorised with a gorgeous chunky necklace.



However the supermodel sent temperatures soaring the next day when she wore a teeny tiny black bikini top which left nothing to the imagination. She topped off the look with a pair of denim shorts and a trendy black hat.



But the question is: which Jenner do you think pulled off festival fashion the best?