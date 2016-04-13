The latest stop for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on their royal tour of India and Bhutan was the Pan Bari village, on the boarder of the Kaziranga National Park. Prince William and the Duchess, née Kate Middleton, were keen to experience Assam life first-hand – and she wore another gorgeous dress for the occasion.



Showing us all how to do high street, Kate modelled a stunning pink Topshop dress with intricate black embroidering, and added a touch of sparkle to the look with her bargain £8 earrings from Accessorize.

CLICK TO VIEW FULL GALLERY

Duchess Kate looked amazing in Topshop

Keeping her make-up to a minimum, the Duchess swept her hair back into a low chignon and wore a pair of simple but chic black wedges.



On their arrival, Kate and William were dressed in white woven scarves with red embroidery, 'gamchas', which are customary in the region of Assam. After being educated on village life and its history, the Duke and Duchess were treated to a traditional dance performance.

She teamed the dress with her £8 Accessorize earrings

They later visited a typical home and tea plantation, owned by Tilasha Das and his wife Utala, who presented the Duchess with a beautiful red scarf made in their own weaving loom.



Kate said: "That is so special. Thank you very much and thank you to your family." Mrs Das' cousin Morami then said of Kate: "She acts like a simple girl, not a princess."

SEE: ALL THE ROYAL TOUR PICTURES SO FAR

According to the village's head man, Kate and William enjoyed their time there. He said: "We are all very happy and it makes us proud that they have come here. William and Kate told us they are feeling great to be in India. They also told us they like being in Assam because both enjoy drinking tea."