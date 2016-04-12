During her royal tour of India and Bhutan the Duchess of Cambridge, née Kate Middleton, has shown off some gorgeous outfits. But it's been revealed how one of the looks was personalised specifically for Kate.



Showing her support for local designers, during a cricket match on Sunday Kate wore a dress by Mumbai-based Anita Dongre and looked radiant. Now Anita has opened up about her shock and delight at one of her designs being worn by the Duchess.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a local design

Speaking to The Telegraph, Anita explained: "Her stylist emailed us and we sent her a look book, then she came in and got some pieces for fittings."



But Anita didn't know her dress had made the cut until she saw the pictures of Kate playing cricket, at the same time as the rest of the world.



"It was a real surprise," revealed Anita. "I was at home when I saw the pictures and I was so delighted."

Anita Dongre revealed how Kate changed her design

Anita first showed the Gulrukh dress at Lakme Fashion Week, but it looked a little different on the runway compared to when the Duchess wore it. According to Anita, Kate's stylist and PA Natasha Archer customised the dress to make it more contemporary – and she was very happy with the changes.

She said: "In India a lot of women would wear this with trousers and a stole. Her stylist has taken the stole and converted part of that into the belt and then chopped it off so it can be worn as a dress. She's amazing, it looks easy, breezy and so contemporary."



Anita added: "She looked beautiful. I've always admired her sense of style. My clothes stand for certain feminine elegance – I think she does the same."