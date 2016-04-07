Olivia Wilde stepped out in New York this week to promote H&M's new Conscious Collection – and she was the perfect model for the new range. Wearing a gorgeous cream lace skirt with sheer panels and a matching blouse, the actress glowed as she strolled through Manhattan.



The 32-year-old teamed the H&M two piece with a black leather Balenciaga jacket and some cute platform peep toes. Olivia was attending a press day, following the launch of the collection which she and close friend Barbara Burchfield were more than happy to take part in.

Olivia Wilde stepped out in new H&M Conscious Collection

Barbara and Olivia are co-founders of Conscious Commerce, which aims to crack down on non-sustainable consumerism, meaning the new range in right up their street. For the official launch Olivia opted for a satin floor-length dress with a gorgeous print and black blazer.



High street giant H&M has pledged to make its future collections as eco-friendly as possible. A statement on the website read: "We have set ourselves the challenge of ultimately making fashion sustainable and sustainability fashionable.

She and Barbara launched the collection on Monday

"I'm very excited to see the progress we've made so far and how this will help us to make you an even better offer."

Creative director Ann-Sofie Johnasson recently said of the new bridal collection: "Working with innovative sustainable materials and ornate embellishment, the collection is a layering of references, shapes and textures."



Olivia has worked with H&M on Conscious Collection since 2014, and previously stated: "It should be shocking when a product is not somehow helping the people who made it."