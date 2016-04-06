Charlotte Casiraghi dazzles in yellow at New York gala

Charlotte Casiraghi ensured all eyes were on her as she made a red carpet appearance in New York this week.

The Monegasque royal, the daughter of Princess Caroline of Hanover and Stefano Casiraghi, stunned in a couture pale yellow Gucci gown, embellished with gorgeous silver detailing. With her subtle make-up and brunette hair worn in loose curls, Charlotte looked radiant as she happily posed for photos.

Charlotte Casiraghi stunned in pale yellow Gucci

The event was to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Montblanc, and Charlotte was joined on the red carpet by CEO Jerome Lambert and Hollywood actor Hugh Jackman. She and 47-year-old Hugh were clearly enjoying each other's company, as she was later pictured planting a kiss on his cheek.

Hugh attended the event with wife of 20-years Deborra-Lee Furness, and they were also joined on the red carpet by stars including Kate Bosworth, Matthew Morrison and Olivia Palermo.

She posed on the red carpet with Hugh Jackman and Jerome Lambert

