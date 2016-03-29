She is co-writer and star of the film, so it's no surprise Melissa McCarthy was all smiles at the Los Angeles premiere of The Boss this week. The 45-year-old stunned in a gorgeous outfit as she worked the red carpet and chatted to fans.



Wearing a cream blouse and matching flowing skirt, Melissa complimented her look with a simple red lip and styled her hair in natural-looking waves. She was joined by husband Ben Falcone, 42, co-writer and director of the new comedy, who looked more than proud to be on her arm.

Melissa McCarthy looked amazing at the LA premiere of her latest film, The Boss

Melissa and Ben have two daughters, Georgette, five, and nine-year-old Vivian, who plays the young version on her mother's character in The Boss.



It's thought Melissa's stunning outfit is from her own plus-size clothing line, Melissa McCarthy Seven7, which she debuted in August 2015, the same year she was named the third highest-paid actress in the world.

Husband Ben Falcone joined her on the red carpet

Discussing the clothing line previously, Melissa told People: "I want women to get dressed every day and feel good about themselves. I don't care what it is, if it's dying your hair blue, if it's a sweater, whatever you want to do, if it makes you feel good and empowered, I stand behind it 100 per cent.



"And if I can be a little tiny block on that wall, I'd be proud of that. I just don't believe in a uniform. I think if people have it and they love it, great, but I think people get into a rut and I've always been someone who gets a kick out of dressing."



When you look as good as Melissa, it's no wonder she loves getting dressed up!