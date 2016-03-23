Kendall Jenner ensured all eyes were on her as she launched Esteé Lauder's new beauty collection at Sephora on Fifth Avenue in New York City this week. The Esteé Edit includes an eye shadow palette created by the supermodel – which we're sure will be snapped up in no time.



The 20-year-old, who is also the face of Esteé Lauder, recently opened up about the 14 shade palette and admitted it's important for her to only release products she would use herself. There's no doubting that Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kendall's make-up was on point at the launch, but it was her outfit that got everybody talking.

Kendall Jenner pulled out all the stops for the launch of The Esteé Edit

She showed off her enviable figure in a gorgeous Balmain jumpsuit, and gave a nod to 90s fashion with a couple of chokers. Kendall completed the look with a pair of metallic stilettos and wore her brown locks down and wavy.



Discussing The Esteé Edit with WWD recently, Kendall revealed her favourite product from the line – aside from her palette, obviously. She said: "It's a fresh, fun line. Of course, I love my palette, and I love the Lip Flips – you can change the colour of your lipstick darker or brighter immediately."

Her army of loyal fans were at the event to support the collection

Kendall also explained the reasoning behind the shades in her palette, adding to PeopleStyle: "I'm really particular when it comes eyeshadow, so creating [the palette] and to make it my own was really fun. I don't really love wearing make-up too much. There's a good set of browns in there, and I also wanted to appeal to everyone so I added black. Purple is my favourite colour so I threw that in there too."



The Kendall J palette is available now from Sephora – but you'd better be quick!