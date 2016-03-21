As Kaia Gerber's career continues to take off, she's taken a step out of her famous mother's shadow and shown off a drastic transformation on Instagram. Kaia, 14, is known for sharing Cindy Crawford's dark tresses so her latest look couldn't be more different.



Last week the teen shocked her social media followers by debuting a blonde bob but, if you're not a fan, don't worry: it's just a wig. Kaia's experiment proves that, just like 50-year-old Cindy, she can rock pretty much any look.

Kaia Gerber teased a blonde experiment on Instagram

Earlier this year Kaia was announced as the face of the Alexander Wang spring/summer 16 collection and more recently she and Cindy appeared on the cover of Vogue Paris.



In 2015 Kaia opened up about life with a supermodel as a mother, and confessed it's refreshing to know the stars don't look perfect all the time.



While interviewing Cindy in a feature for The Thick, Kaia said: "It's reassuring to know that even Cindy Crawford doesn't wake up looking like 'Cindy Crawford'. That's helped me learn to be happy with myself as I am."

what is life?!! i honestly can't breathe right now. a million thank you's to @vogueparis & @mariotestino!! A photo posted by Kaia Gerber (@kaiagerber) on Mar 14, 2016 at 9:21am PDT

Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber recently appeared on the cover of Vogue Paris

Cindy, who shares Kaia with 53-year-old Rande Gerber, confessed at the time that, despite her own fame, she hasn't pressured her daughter to chase a career in the spotlight.



She told Kaia: "Your dad and I want you to be happy – whatever that may mean – so if modelling is something you like and want to continue, I can provide a road map and help you make good choices.



"But we also want to preserve your childhood and let you be a 14-year-old when you're 14. There's no rush."