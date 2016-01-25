Amal Clooney once again gave her fans serious work wardrobe inspiration as she headed out in London on Monday. The 37-year-old showed off her style credentials opting for an elegant red blazer and matching pencil skirt for ultimate business chic.

Amal Clooney turned heads in a chic red ensemble

The human rights lawyer complemented the two-piece ensemble with a pair of black leather stilettos with gold detailing. Wearing her glossy locks down in cascading waves and carrying her essentials in a chic black handbag, she completed the look with a pair of retro cat eye sunglasses.

It's not the first time that Amal has wowed in a red ensemble. She often sports coats and dresses in the vibrant shade while out and about, and even chose a breathtakingly beautiful red tiered gown by John Galliano when she joined husband George at the Met Gala last year.

While Amal has already firmly established herself as a style icon with her effortlessly chic outfits, recent months have seen her make quite the impression on the London fashion scene.

Amal wowed at the Charlotte Tilbury store launch in a silver Lanvin outfit

In December all eyes were on the British beauty as she headed to the Charlotte Tilbury store launch, looking the epitome of high fashion in a matching Lanvin culotte and crop top ensemble.

The metallic outfit, which showed off Amal's slender physique, is thought to have been vintage Lanvin, dating back to 1967, sourced by William Vintage. Ever the fashionista, Amal paired the outfit with silver pointed heels and gold drop earrings, and wore her hair down in loose tumbling curls for a laidback chic effect.

Although George didn't attend the glitzy bash, Amal wasn't left flying solo – instead, she was accompanied by her glamorous mother Baria Alamuddin. The pair were spotted mingling with famous faces including Kate Moss, Kate Bosworth and Salma Hayek, all of whom also stepped out to show their support for beauty guru Charlotte in her latest venture.