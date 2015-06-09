On our days off it's all about being casual and comfortable, but when you're a mega successful supermodel even off the runway all eyes are on you. Jourdan Dunn, Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid know exactly how this feels and have mastered looking sensational no matter what they're doing.

First thing's first: don't be tempted to pull on a tracksuit, even if you are only going to the corner shop. You never know who you're going to bump into and, chances are, it's when you're looking the worst that you'll see literally everyone you know.

Jourdan Dunn looked amazing out in New York City

Jourdan, 25, was spotted out and about in New York this week, working an off-the-shoulder white crop paired with cropped skinny jeans. Despite it being a very casual look, Jourdan literally glowed – and you can achieve the same look by applying some baby oil to the exposed skin.

Meanwhile, supermodel BFFs Kendall, 20, and 21-year-old Gigi made a very stylish duo when they were seen hanging out in West Hollywood last week.





Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid worked the crop top trend

Kendall showed off a glimpse of her toned tum in a black crop top, but covered up with a thin white blazer and high-waisted jeans. Gigi also opted for a crop top – we're noticing a trend among the models, here – but matched hers with a billowing grey shirt and black skinny jeans.

One accessory the girls are never seen without is their trendy oversized sunglasses and, if you're going to ditch the heels, invest in some on-trend trainers.





And Kate Moss never gets it wrong

But it's not just the younger models – legends like Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss mastered the off-duty look before Kendall and co. could walk. To emulate Kate's signature dress-down look, you just need to think "rock chick in black-on-black".

Skinny leather trousers, a simple T-shirt and a casual blazer, teamed with a pair of statement boots, duffel bag and some Ray Ban Wayfarers – all in black, of course.

And there you have it: take inspiration from the pros and follow these tips to make every day your very own catwalk show.